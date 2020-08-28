Staff member at Huber Heights City Schools tests positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights City Schools confirmed a staff member at Wayne High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said that after contact tracing they found only one additional staff member who was in close contact. Both staff members are quarantining for 14 days.

No students were exposed to the person who tested positive.

This comes after Huber Heights informed the public that one student athlete and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

The district said it was saddened by the new confirmed case but that it believes officials have taken the proper steps.

“We urge our community to do everything they can to lessen the spread of this pandemic and are hopeful for a safe return to the classroom for all,” district officials said in a letter.

