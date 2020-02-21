Staff, law enforcement investigate report of BB gun at Milton-Union Elementary

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials at Milton-Union Elementary school are commending the quick actions of law enforcement after a student reported that someone in the building was in possession of a BB gun.

Around 11:30 a.m., administration was made aware of a Milton-Union Elementary student who was in possession of a spring-powered BB gun. The situation was quickly investigated by law enforcement and district officials.

They found an unloaded, handheld BB gun, though they say the item was not found on the student’s person.

“The item in question was not on the student’s person, and due to the rapid response of the School Resource Officer Deputy Bryan Lyons, School Safety Officer Jim Borland, and Lieutenant Doyle Wright of the West Milton Police Department along with building administration, the situation was addressed immediately to ensure the safety of all students and staff members,” the district stated.

Read the school’s full statement on the incident below:

This morning, at or around 11:30am, school administration was made aware of a Milton-Union Elementary student in possession of a spring-powered BB gun. Thanks to the quick response of another student who saw and reported the situation to a staff member and then the immediate response of the employee, the situation was immediately neutralized and addressed by law enforcement and school administration. Upon immediate investigation of the student and the student’s belongings, school staff members and law enforcement confirmed that the item in question was an unloaded handheld, spring-powered BB gun. The item in question was not on the student’s person, and due to the rapid response of the School Resource Officer Deputy Bryan Lyons, School Safety Officer Jim Borland, and Lieutenant Doyle Wright of the West Milton Police Department along with building administration, the situation was addressed immediately to ensure the safety of all students and staff members. We would like to thank law enforcement and school staff for neutralizing the situation immediately.