MAD RIVER, Ohio (WDTN) – A Mad River high school is closed today after a number of staff fell ill.

According to Jenny Alexander, a spokesperson for Mad River Schools, Stebbins High School did not hold classes on Monday after it was unable to find enough substitutes for those who called in sick.

While the students do not have class today, they do have assignments that they can work on online.

At this time, Stebbins High School is the only Mad River School that is remote. Alexander confirmed that all other Mad River schools are in-person.

RSV is at least part of the problem, Alexander said.