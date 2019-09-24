2 people stabbed in Dayton, police surround house with suspect inside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Stabbing

Stabbing reported in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were stabbed in Dayton, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Pointview Ave. near N. Main Street in Dayton sometime after noon Tuesday. Two people were transported to a local hospital with stab wounds.

As of 12:45 pm, police surrounded a house on Pointview where a suspect is believed to be inside. A 2 NEWS photographer on scene witnessed a person being taken out of a house in handcuffs, however police were still using a bullhorn to get more suspects to come out.

2 NEWS is on scene working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS