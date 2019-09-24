2 people stabbed in Dayton, police surround house with suspect inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were stabbed in Dayton, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Pointview Ave. near N. Main Street in Dayton sometime after noon Tuesday. Two people were transported to a local hospital with stab wounds.

As of 12:45 pm, police surrounded a house on Pointview where a suspect is believed to be inside. A 2 NEWS photographer on scene witnessed a person being taken out of a house in handcuffs, however police were still using a bullhorn to get more suspects to come out.

2 NEWS is on scene working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

