Stabbing reported at Dayton gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a reported stabbing at a gas station in Dayton Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Regional dispatch confirms that a man walked into a Shell gas station in the 4000 block of Free Pike at around 6:30 am, saying he was stabbed in the chest. He also said that two men robbed him.

Medics were called to the scene although there is no word yet on the victim’s condition. Regional dispatch did not give any suspect info.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

