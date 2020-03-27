St. Vincent de Paul utilizing satellite shelters during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Vincent de Paul Society has launched Operation Stop COVID. They’ve set up temporary satellite shelters for more than 80 guests, including 22 children, who are most at risk.

That represents about 20 percent of the 400 people they house per night and will help the shelters maintain social distancing while still serving guests.

“We think we’re being prudent in the steps that we’re taking. I’d certainly like to see more than 20 percent of our guests moved to other places, but this is what we’re able to handle right now,” said Executive Director Michael Vanderburgh.

The shelter says it’s committed to maintaining the satellite locations as long as necessary to flatten the COVID-19 infection curve.