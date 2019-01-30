St. Vincent de Paul serves homeless during polar vortex

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The temperatures brought by the polar vortex are extremely dangerous for the homeless, but a local organization is looking to keep them safe and warm.

As Montgomery County is under a level two severe weather plan until Friday morning, St. Vincent de Paul has opened their doors, and encouraged anyone who needs a warm place to stay to come to one of its locations.

Executive Director, Michael Vanderburgh, said the shelter has seen a slight increase in people seeking shelter, and provided them with a hot meal and warm bed.

"We had about 450 or so total in shelter including almost 60 children," said Vanderburgh. "That's about a five percent increase over what we would expect so far this month."

Corinna Gamberath said she is thankful for the services and is glad to see so many people coming in.

"Some of them are new faces yes, but they need to get in here because it's so cold," said Gamberath.

Vanderburgh assured there is no need to worry about space, there is plenty of room for everyone.

"Even people who may have had difficulty staying in shelter before, if they had any kind of behavioral issues or any other challenges, now with the frigid cold weather we've made provisions so that everyone can be there 24 hours until the weather gets a little warmer," said Vanderburgh.

Vanderburgh added St. Vincent de Paul relies on donations yearround, but are especially in need of warm clothing right now particularly men's clothing.

