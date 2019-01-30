St. Vincent de Paul serves homeless during polar vortex
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The temperatures brought by the polar vortex are extremely dangerous for the homeless, but a local organization is looking to keep them safe and warm.
As Montgomery County is under a level two severe weather plan until Friday morning, St. Vincent de Paul has opened their doors, and encouraged anyone who needs a warm place to stay to come to one of its locations.
Executive Director, Michael Vanderburgh, said the shelter has seen a slight increase in people seeking shelter, and provided them with a hot meal and warm bed.
"We had about 450 or so total in shelter including almost 60 children," said Vanderburgh. "That's about a five percent increase over what we would expect so far this month."
Corinna Gamberath said she is thankful for the services and is glad to see so many people coming in.
"Some of them are new faces yes, but they need to get in here because it's so cold," said Gamberath.
Vanderburgh assured there is no need to worry about space, there is plenty of room for everyone.
"Even people who may have had difficulty staying in shelter before, if they had any kind of behavioral issues or any other challenges, now with the frigid cold weather we've made provisions so that everyone can be there 24 hours until the weather gets a little warmer," said Vanderburgh.
Vanderburgh added St. Vincent de Paul relies on donations yearround, but are especially in need of warm clothing right now particularly men's clothing.
For more information on donating items, click here.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Fairborn police offer lobby as warming center
- Weather cancels all but one Miami Valley basketball game
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Fairborn police offer lobby as warming center
According to police, the lobby is open 24 hours, and anyone who wants to come in and get warm is welcome.Read More »
-
Weather cancels all but one Miami Valley basketball game
Troy athletics director Dave Palmer, said for Troy City Schools cancelling school doesn't always mean a game will be cancelled.Read More »
-
Fourth teen sentenced for armed robbery at AT&T store
Around 2 p.m. on February 1, 2018, Huber Heights police responded to a robbery in progress at the store located at 8245 Old Troy Pike.Read More »
-
Governor DeWine attends law enforcement dinner
They shared their thoughts and concerns with him about working in law enforcement, and the Governor spoke with 2 NEWS about his plan to attack the state’s opioid problem.Read More »
-
Feb. 1 is National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day is celebrated on the first Friday of February and both men and women are encouraged to wear red as a way to show support for women whose lives have been affected by heart disease.Read More »