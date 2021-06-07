St. Vincent de Paul receives new mural from 2 Dayton organizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — St. Vincent de Paul is spreading love to the community through a new mural created by two area organizations.

“You Are Loved Mission” and “Known” painted a new mural at St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Women and Families. The organizations mural reads “You Are Loved.” They want this mural to spread hope and remind everyone they are valuable and have support from the community.

“You Are Loved,” says Dayton resident Bobby Kenney, founder of the non-profit organization. “It’s an honor to partner with Erin Sasala and her organization, Known.”

The mural was painted June 7 by people from both organizations.