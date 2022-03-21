DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton nonprofit that’s been around for almost a century is giving back to another area nonprofit that really needs it.

“We cannot do what we do without the donation of people like the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club, and it’s just a great blessing,” said Hyla Pitsenbarger, assistant manager of volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul.

Getting ready for their 100 year jubilee next year, the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club donated a check of $1,145, as well as several hundred dollars worth of toys to St. Vincent de Paul, as the shelter is currently building a playground.

“They’re building a new playground, so we bought frisbees and balls and soccer goals and badminton and all kinds of good things. People were very generous,” said Jane Mott with the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club.

The women hold two big fundraisers every year.

“We have a Christmas boutique and a brunch, and then we have the card party,” said Mott.

These items for St. Vincent were collected during their latest fundraiser.

“Our board and all of our members are very generous and honored that we can help people in our community,” said Margene Robinson, president of the Dayton Catholic Women’s Club. “I think what tugs at my heart is that I’m a very fortunate person. And I feel like I should share some of my, not just money, but my love and care for people.”

Between its two shelters, St. Vincent de Paul has about 400 people, and roughly 40-60 children stay there per night.

“You need food and water and shelter but you also need joy,” said Pitsenbarger, grateful for this recent donation.

“It’s not always about the money – it’s about you provide that little piece of love or charity to someone, even if you don’t know them. I think it drives us all. Kids shouldn’t be without in this world,” said Robinson.

The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club is also donating more than $20,000 to area nonprofits this month. They will also present $1,000 college scholarships to eight Catholic women graduating from high school.