St. Peter creates mural of millions of dots with local artist

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — After a month of tedious painting and collaboration with a local artist, St. Peter School students saw their hard work come into focus in the form of a mural.

“It was cool to see it come together, and see like every kid in the school was able to put in a little bit of it,” says 8th grader Charli Sproles. “It was really fun to work on.”

More than 400 K-8 students and dozens of staff members worked on a mural together with a local artist for the past three and a half weeks.

The details are in the millions of dots that make up the painting.

“We made dots. We just like — Oh my God. We’re going to art class and making dots, and well, it just came out like this, and we’re all like ‘wow’ this is a masterpiece, and it’s really beautiful,” says 8th grader CJ Kamden.

“They have no clue as to what it’s going to look like. And I have an idea,” says Artist & Outreach Naturalist at Aullwood Audubon Center Chris Rowlands.

The mural started as an idea from a former teacher after seeing Chris’ work.

“Ann [Ryan] saw us and said ‘Hey, it’d be awesome to do St. Peter.’ I said Hey, that would be fantastic,'” says Rowlands.

“It came off as Mrs. Ryan’s idea, and then we asked Ms. Von Sossan, who’s a great art teacher, if she would manage it,” says St. Peter Principal Ron Albino.

Chris was on board right away.

“It started out with just a few dots and just a cloth, and then after a few weeks, we just kept painting,” says 5th grader Chris Schaefer.

“Everybody had a chance to get in there and put some dots on there,” describes Albino.

“They know where their dots are, too,” says Rowlands.

“Just take Q-tips and just dot on it without smearing it because that’s like the hardest part,” admits 7th grader Shelby Hicks. “Seeing it on the floor with people around it dotting, was not the same as seeing it up.”

The impressive mural was unveiled Wednesday and will be a permanent fixture in the school, serving as a reminder of the fruits of their labor.

“It’ll help us address the fruits of the Holy Spirit, which is exactly one of our school wide goals,” says Albino in regards to the theme of the mural.

“I hope that we still continue this and it becomes a tradition,” says Sproles.

Rowlands has done more than 100 murals across the country with plans to do another one at St. Peter next year.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.