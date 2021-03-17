St. Patrick’s Day becomes huge financial opportunity for Dayton businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Two days before St. Patrick’s Day 2020, celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic. A year later, St. Patrick’s Day is easily the biggest financial opportunity for bars and restaurants, and businesses say they’re planning to use today to bounce back from the pandemic.

“St. Patrick’s Day is one of the days that the Oregon District really relies upon for income,” said Allison Swanson, public relations and marketing manager at Downtown Dayton Partnership.

A steady flow of people have been celebrating the Irish holiday all Wednesday, a significant financial opportunity that businesses say is crucial to surviving the pandemic. Downtown Dayton Partnership estimates last year’s cancellation cost some businesses tens of thousands of dollars.

“The pandemic really proved for our small business community, who didn’t have an online ordering system or retailers that offer sales online and ship it to your door. A lot of our local businesses now have that so as a community we can still support from afar,” said Swanson.

A Jimmie’s Ladder 11 spokesperson says they’ve noticed this time around, St. Patrick’s Day is split between carry out orders and in-person celebrations. Either way, the revenue is much needed for the downtown area.

“With last year’s cancellation it’s huge to have people in here,” said Manager Nick Brandell. “It’s really important to the local economy to have these kinds of events back where people can celebrate and have a reason to be happy. Places like ours, the Dublin Pub anywhere in the Oregon District, we’re all going to make money today and we all really need it so it’s wonderful.”

Kettering’s Harrigans owner say they’re expecting business to be different this year.

“Right now we’re about 20-percent of what we would normally do,” said Owner Mike Haley.

Harrigans normally sees close to one thousand people every St. Patrick’s day but is only expecting a few hundred this year. There’s no admission, social distancing is being enforced along with safety precautions inside. Haley says instead of expecting a financial opportunity for the business, he’s hoping to break even this year.

“It’s good and it’s bad, we’ll have a good day more than a normal day but we’ve been open since 5:30 this morning,” said Haley. “It’s a guessing game, everybody is calling this week asking about entertainment but I couldn’t make any plans, I can’t get much entertainment inside how it’s set up for.”

Additionally, businesses are hopeful that this weekend’s celebrations will be another financial boost.