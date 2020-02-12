St. Paris residents to vote on road improvements levy

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – A 4-mill levy for road improvements is set to appear on the March ballot in St. Paris.

According to village officials, the five-year levy would generate $126,000 annually for road construction, including milling and paving projects.

Some residents in St. Paris told 2 NEWS the pothole problem is persistent.

Larry and Kathy Smith, who live on Plum Street, said they would like to see their road and others repaved.

“It would even make it easier when you’re walking, and I do a lot of walking,” Kathy Smith said. “Because if the pavement and the sidewalks and everything are smooth, you’re not going to trip.”

According to Spencer Mitchell, village administrator, an outside analysis confirmed several streets like Plum are in great need of repairs.

“We’ve got potholes, and we try to fix those as best we can with the money we have,” Mitchell said. “What we’re seeking now is some new money to do some more permanent fixes.”

Those fixes would include several milling and paving projects across town, Mitchell said.

According to officials, the levy would cost taxpayers $140 annually per $100,000 in appraised property value.

“With some assistance from other agencies, we want to apply for some state funding, some grant funding, to help us get more done with the money that we have,” Mitchell said.

If the levy passes, it would help create opportunities for other improvements to be made, he added.

“This levy money is just going to be used on the street improvement, but while we’re digging some of the streets up, water lines need to be replaced, so we’re working with other agencies to try and get a good plan established,” Mitchell said.

The funding would start to be collected by the village next year if voters approve the levy, Mitchell said.

To find out how much the levy would cost your family, Mitchell suggests searching your home’s address on the Champaign County auditor’s website.