St. Paris library to offer free at-home COVID test kits

ST. PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – The St. Paris Public Library and Christiansburg Community Library will begin distributing free COVID-19 at-home test kits beginning next week.

According to our partners at the Urbana Daily Citizen, tests will be available curbside at the libraries during hours of operation.

If you want to get a free test, you should start by downloading the NAVICA app and creating an account. After you complete registration, call your local library to set up a time to pick up your test.

You can call St. Paris Public Library at (937) 663-4349 Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Christiansburg Community Library can be reached at (937) 857-4040 Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.