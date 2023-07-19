ST. MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in a portion of Auglaize County are being urged to boil their water following a major water line break.

According to the St. Marys Police Department, people west of China Garden, including the areas of Villa Nova and Sandy Beach should be boiling their water before using it. The warning was issued after the department says a major water line break may have caused organisms that cause illness to get into the water supply.

Before using your water, you should boil water for at least one minute and let it cool off before usage. You might also want to consider using bottled water rather than tap water.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” St. Marys Police Department said. “Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”

As a precautionary measure, the advisory was issued since the city of St. Marys does not have evidence that the system is currently contaminated.

“The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution.”

If you are a resident, you may see your water appear cloudy or have some air in the line. For any questions, please contact the St. Marys Water Department at 1-419-394-4114.

Contact the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 to learn more about decreasing your risk for infection from microbes.