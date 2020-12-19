St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church hosting holiday food giveaway Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is giving away free food to families on Saturday for the holidays.

The food giveaway is Saturday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave.

The church said the boxes of food will be given to families on a first come, first served basis. Each box will contain enough food to prepare dinner for a family of four.