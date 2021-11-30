BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN)–One of the Miami Valley Vax-2-School scholarship winners say they had no idea their parents entered them into the drawing.

“I was really happy and had no idea, I thought it was a scam for the first 30 minutes,” said Stephen Berent. “It wasn’t until Channel 2 called that we realized it wasn’t a scam.”

The Berent Family got the surprise of a lifetime, winning one of the many Vax-2-School scholarships for students across Ohio. Stephen is only 13 years old, his family say they have plenty of time to plan for college.

“I don’t know what school I’m going to go to but I know I want to be an electrical engineer, but haven’t really thought about school too much,” said Stephen.

Stephen’s mother Elizabeth says they decided to get their kids vaccinated in order to be safer inside the classrooms. By having Stephen vaccinated, he doesn’t need to wear a mask in the classroom at St. Brigid’s School in Xenia.

“It was important for Stephen to be in class, not to wear a mask, be a part of junior high stuff so that was a huge part of the decision,” said Elizabeth.

Stephen’s father Matt is still dealing with long term effects from COVID-19 so getting their children vaccinated gives them hope for a healthy school year.

“I had COVID so it’s better not to have it then have it because I have long-term COVID, I still have some effects from it,” said Matt. “It’s a roll of the dice and I think at least by getting the vaccine you roll the dice in your favor.”

This week of winners isn’t over yet, an additional 30 winners will be announced each day until this Friday, December 3 when the grand prize winners will be announced.