GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clifton commuters may see new traffic patterns this July as the county works to resurface State Route 72.

According to the release, contractors will begin setting up temporary traffic signals the week of July 11. Crews will also set up signs and a barrier wall for traffic control.

On Monday, July 18, the temporary traffic signals will be activated, and construction will begin.

Construction will occur on two structures between Clifton Road and Water Street in Clifton. According to the release, work will include concrete patching, bridge railing upgrades and repairs, and asphalt deck overlays on the two bridges over the Little Miami River, as well as pavement repairs and resurfacing S.R. 72 from just north of Turnbull Road at Cedarville to the Clark County line.

The project will cost approximately $2.96 million, the release said, and will be handled by Barrett Paving Material Inc.

Construction is estimated to be complete in the summer of 2023.