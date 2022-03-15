DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The US 35 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound has been closed after hazmat was called to the scene of a broken down semi-truck.

According to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Officers were called to the scene of a disabled semi-truck on the ramp. An unknown substance was found to be dripping from the trailer, and Hazmat was called to the scene.

Dispatch said that nobody has been injured, and another truck has been called to take over the load from the disabled semi-truck.

The ramp from 35 eastbound has been closed to all traffic at this time. Drivers should find an alternate route.