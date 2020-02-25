SR-235 shut down in Fairborn due to crash, 2 injured

235 crash

(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the hospital after a two-car crash in Fairborn Monday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of SR-235 and Byron Road. The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS a truck ended up on its side after the wreck.

Two people were taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

SR-235 will be shut down in the area until crews can clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

