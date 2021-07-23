SR 235 at SR 29 closed due to fatal motorcycle crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has a crew at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on State Route 235 at State Route 29 in Adams Township.

Our crews on the scene witnessed authorities remove a body following cleanup of the crash site. A damaged motorcycle had been near the intersection, which was closed for a time.

WDTN.com contacted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office but they were unable to provide additional information about the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.