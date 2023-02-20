DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Centerville residents suddenly found themselves in the dark on Monday after a sudden power outage.

According to The City of Centerville, a squirrel damaged some equipment, causing approximately 5,900 customers to lose power. The outage affected several businesses as well as traffic lights on Main Street and Alex Bell Road. Drivers were asked to treat all intersections as four-way stops until power could be restored.

AES Ohio has now restored power to most Centerville customers.