DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in Montgomery and Preble counties lost power on Thursday.

AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel says a squirrel caused damage to an electrical substation in Brookville. Power went out to customers in Brookville, Clayton, Englewood, Lewisburg, Phillipsburg, Union and West Alexandria and came back on for most customers at 10:43 a.m.

When the outage began, 4059 residents were without power. As of 11:22 a.m., 109 customers are still without power.

If you are without power, click here to report it.