Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ event canceled for 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield’s Holiday in the City, originally scheduled for December 5, is canceled due to the pandemic.

“In light of the sustained impact of COVID-19 and continued restrictions on large gatherings, our committee is compelled to cancel all live elements of our traditional Holiday in the City event,” said Chris Schutte, Vice President of Destination Marketing for the Chamber of Greater Springfield. “We are sad to report that this cancellation extends to SantaLand at the Heritage Center, live entertainment, children’s activities and the traditional fireworks show.”

Schute continued, “We are transitioning to a plan to fundraise and build event infrastructure this year beginning with purchasing and installing a significant quantity of holiday lights and decorations downtown. Our goal is to create a ‘Winter Wonderland’ effect downtown that will attract visitors from Thanksgiving through the first week of January. We are hopeful that this strategy will provide a needed lift for our local restaurants and merchants.”

The Holiday in the City Committee plans to bring live event elements back in 2021.