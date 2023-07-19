Video in player above is related to a Dayton airman killed in World War II being accounted for

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield native killed at the outset of World War II more than 80 years ago has been accounted for.

Navy Seaman 1st Class James R. Ward, 20, of Springfield, was killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, but was accounted for on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

After being identified, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Ward was on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized. Of the ship’s crew, 429 crewman were killed.

“Before the ship capsized and the order was given to abandon ship, Ward remained in a turret holding a flashlight so the remainder of the turret crew could see to escape, thereby sacrificing his own life,” DPAA said. “For conspicuous devotion to duty, extraordinary courage and complete disregard of his own life, above and beyond the call of duty, Ward’s parents were presented with his Medal of Honor in March 1942.”

From December 1941 to June 1944, U.S. Navy personnel recovered remains of people on the ship for burial in Hawaiian cemeteries. The remains were disinterred in September 1947 but scientists with the Central Identification Laboratory were able to identify those of only 35 crewmen from the Oklahoma.

Ward was not one of them.

In October 1949, a board labeled the remains, including Ward’s, non-recoverable. The unidentified remains were reinterred at Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

From June to November 2015, the DPAA exhumed the unknown remains to conduct analysis using modern scientific methods. A combination of anthropological, dental and mitochondrial DNA analyses identified Ward’s remains in August 2021.

Even though Ward was accounted for in 2021, his family received a full briefing on his identification only recently, DPAA says.

His name will continue to be listed in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific alongside others still missing from World War II, but a rosette will be placed next to it to signify being accounted for.

It is not currently known when, but Ward will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.