DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver found himself in a sticky situation after driving through a Springfield work zone, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a tweet sent by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, its Springfield Post was called upon a few weeks ago to investigate a crash in a closed entrance ramp at the intersection of State Route 41 and I-70. The tweet said the ramp was a work zone at the time, with wet concrete filling the area.

Photos released Friday, June 2, show the tracks left behind as the car managed to make it a short way into this work zone before coming to a stop.