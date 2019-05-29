Springfield woman killed in crash near Cedarville
CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Springfield teen is dead after a crash in Cedarville Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 72, just south of Cedarville.
According to troopers, a semi was driving south on S.R. 72 when it drifted off the right side of the road. When the driver tried to steer the semi back onto the road, it overturned onto its side, hitting a passing car.
The car ran off the right side of the road, ending up in a ditch. The semi slid down the road before coming to a stop.
The driver of the car, identified as 18-year-old Caitlin R. Preston from Springfield, died at the scene. Troopers say Preston was wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Cedarville Police Department and Cedarville Township Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.
