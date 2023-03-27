DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield woman was arrested after police found more than 10 pounds of marijuana in her car.

On Monday, March 26, Miami County deputies pulled a vehicle over for having an expired registration while traveling south on I-75 in Monroe Township. Deputies spoke to the driver and detected a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the car.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as a 53-year-old Springfield woman, indicated that there was marijuana being held in a suitcase in the back seat. Deputies looked inside and found approximately 13 pounds of marijuana in plastic bags inside.

Deputies arrested the woman for trafficking drugs. She is now being held at the Miami County Jail.