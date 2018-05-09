Springfield voters say “yes” to funding two new schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield voters passed the Northeastern Local School District’s bond issue on today’s ballot, meaning the district will soon begin construction on two new pre-school through 12th grade schools.

Superintendent John Kronour said after a similar bill was rejected in November, many people had been hard at work explaining to the public the state the current school buildings were in, and why this levy to build two new schools was much needed.

He was hopeful that the public would listen to the school district’s needs and said that the partnership between the school district and the community will play a large role in the upcoming planning and construction of the new schools.