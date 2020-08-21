Springfield using phone survey to get residents’ input

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is currently conducting a phone survey to gauge residents’ opinions on public services offered to them.

In a release, Springfield said City officials launched the survey as a continued effort to improve public communications and build on existing services to residents. “We believe the best citizens are well-informed citizens, and it’s our job to ensure that the public has the information they need to access the resources available to them,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “It’s important for us to establish a baseline of the public’s current knowledge of city services so we can identify successes and areas of opportunity.”

The survey, conducted by a local firm, asks residents to identify and rate the value of City services available to them, and how they view the City’s future. Heck said some residents have already received calls and the calls are legitimate.