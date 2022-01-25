SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders within the City of Springfield are seeking to apply more pressure towards the cleanup of the Tremont City barrel fill.

According to the City of Springfield, industrial waste barrels full of toxic chemicals are dumped in a part of the closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Rd. These barrels are threatening to contaminate a nearby aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands within the community.

“It’s an outrage that this site hasn’t been cleaned up and still poses a threat to the health and safety of this community,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop. “Our aquifer is not only one of this community’s most vital assets, but key to the health and well-being of those who live here.”

The city said a record of decision had been finalized in 2018 between the community, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the potentially responsible parties, which determine how the barrel fill site would be cleaned up. Negotiations began in 2019 between the potentially responsible parties, the U.S. Department of Justice and the EPA but they have yet to finalize a Consent Decree.

The City of Springfield and Clark County asked Governor Mike DeWine in January 2022 to consider listing the site on the National Priorities List to reignite efforts to clean up the barrel fill.