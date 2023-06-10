DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a crash that left one person injured.

On Friday, June 9 at 7:27 p.m., first responders were called to respond to the area of W. Home Road and Westchester Park Drive in Springfield Township on a report of a crash, according to the Springfield Post of OSP.

The preliminary investigation conducted showed a driver of a pickup truck was headed westbound on Home Road. A driver of a motorcycle was headed eastbound on Home Road. It is believed by OSP that the driver of the pickup truck turned onto Westchester Park Drive, where the truck collided with the motorcycle, OSP says.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter from the scene. Springfield OSP says the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Home Road was closed to traffic for around three hours for crews to investigate and to clear the scene. The roadway has reopened to traffic.