Springfield to revisit North Belmont Avenue project due to ‘supbar results’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield announced Wednesday that it is revisiting the North Belmont Avenue reconstruction project after a roadway test revealed subpar results.

Work on the avenue began last year. City officials said they discovered a problem with the asphalt last month and requested the contractor perform a roadway test, which failed to meet specifications.

“What exists now is not the finished product that we expected,” said Springfield Service Department Director Chris Moore. “We are working with the contractor to have the roadway corrected to meet the specifications.”

City officials said they are working with contractors to have the road redone in the spring of 2021.