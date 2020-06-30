Springfield to resume utility disconnections in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield will resume disconnecting delinquent water and sewer utility accounts July 27, according to city officials.

Disconnections were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and financial hardships faced by families because of it. The city said it has payment plans for people who are past due on their accounts.

The city urges anyone with an overdue balance to contact the Utility Department at 937-324-7365.

Payments can be made on the first floor of City Hall during its updated hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also submit payments at drop-off locations on Fountain Avenue by City Hall or at the front of the Service Center.

For more information on Springfield’s utility billing, visit the city’s website.