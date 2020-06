SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield plans to hold a community peace vigil in memory of George Floyd June 1 at 7 p.m.

According to the city the ceremony will be at City Hall Plaza and will include statements for local leaders. At 8:10 p.m. there will be a moment of silence, which marks when Floyd was first restrained by Minneapolis police.

The peace vigil is open to anyone and is free to attend.