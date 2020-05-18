Springfield to hold next City Commission meeting online

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Commission will hold its next special virtual legislative meeting, via Zoom, Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

This will be in place of its regular evening session that would have taken place the same day. The meeting can be viewed live here.

Citizens may participate in and view the meeting by contacting City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341 for more information.

People may submit questions ahead of time to be read during the meeting. Questions, including the individual’s name and address should be forwarded to the above contacts before 9 a.m. on the meeting day.

Officials say that questions lacking a name and address will not be read during the special meeting.