Springfield to distribute bus passes with leftover shuttle money

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield will use monies leftover from a shuttle service to distribute a limited supply of 30-day bus passes to residents near the South Limestone Kroger that closed earlier this year.

The City of Springfield partnered with The Abilities Connection (TAC) to provide transportation for patrons of the South Limestone Kroger after it closed in March.

The store closure left residents without access to fresh food, so the Kroger Co. agreed to fund a shuttle service, provided by TAC, to transport shoppers from South Limestone street to the East Main Street location. “The shuttle service concluded the first week of June, and our coalition found that it had $15,000 remaining from the funds that Kroger provided,” said Logan Cobbs, City of Springfield Assistant to the City Manager. “We and our community partners agreed that the best use of the funds was to invest it in the community.”

The City will distribute 30-day passes for Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT) while supplies last. Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult to receive a pass. Passes will be distributed Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Dollar General, 1201 Sunset Ave.

Family Dollar, 1857 S. Limestone St.

Whitacre’s Pharmacy, 1816 S. Limestone St.

One hundred passes will be available at each location, at one pass per person. The City said the passes are good for 30 days from the time of first use and are not for resale.