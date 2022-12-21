Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield welcomed its new chief of police on Monday.

On the evening of December 20, Captain Allison Elliot was sworn in as the next police chief for the Springfield Division of Police, and the first female police chief the city has seen.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment and I look forward to this

next chapter in public service,” Elliott said in a release. “Springfield is a vibrant community that is

experiencing an exciting transition of growth and progress. It’s going to be a privilege to

lead and work alongside a distinguished and dedicated group of people who take public

safety to heart.”

Elliott takes this position after 16 years of serving in law enforcement. In her time at the Springfield Police Division, she has served as a captain overseeing the Uniform Patrol Division, a crisis negotiation team commander and a lieutenant overseeing the Professional Standards unit.

“Capt. Elliott leads with a true servant’s heart that will help to advance the Division forward,” City Manager Bryan heck said in a release. “Her passion for public service, the Springfield community, and commitment to the law enforcement profession shined through during every stage of the police chief recruitment process. We are confident that she will serve the Division, our organization, and the community, with excellence, integrity and distinction.”

