Springfield suspends water, utility disconnections due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield has decided to suspend water and sewer disconnections due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the area. This comes after the city announced it planned to disconnect services for delinquent water and sewer utility accounts July 27.

“Springfield is a resilient community that knows how to come together in a time of crisis,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “As we’ve seen an increase in cases recently, we are taking prudent measures to help those in our community who may be facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.”

Disconnections were suspended initially in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and financial hardships faced by families because of it. Springfield has suspended disconnections for past due accounts through Sept. 7.

The city urges anyone with an overdue balance to contact the Utility Department at 937-324-7365.

Payments can be made on the first floor of City Hall during its updated hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also submit payments at drop-off locations on Fountain Avenue by City Hall or at the front of the Service Center.

For more information on Springfield’s utility billing, visit the city’s website.