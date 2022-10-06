Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield High School students participated in a meal packing service project to benefit children in Lesotho, a country in South Africa, on Thursday.

This is the fourth year that the school has partnered with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative to host a meal pack, according to an Oct. 6 release from Springfield City School District.

The Lesotho Nutrition Initiative combats childhood malnutrition by providing meals containing nutritional supplements to children in the country who have been diagnosed with severe to chronic malnutrition and stunting. The meals provided halt malnutrition and reverse the long-term effects of the illness, the release states.

More than 100 students worked together throughout the school day, meeting the annual goal of packing 30,000 meals for those in need.