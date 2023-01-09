Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects from Columbus have been indicted on multiple charges for a shooting that left a man dead in Springfield.

On Jan. 1, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.

The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

33-year-old Lawuan D Bass was indicted for two counts of Felonious Assault, Improper Discharging a Firearm at or Into a Habitation and Tampering with Evidence.

32-year-old Nefertari Alexander was indicted for two counts of Felonious Assault, Complicity (Murder) and Complicity (Improper Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation).