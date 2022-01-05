SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Organized by the Nehemiah Foundation, the City of Springfield will be providing shelter amid the extreme cold weather that is predicted to hit the Miami Valley later this week.

According to the city, the shelter will be open at 8 p.m. on Jan. 5. and is expected to remain open through Saturday afternoon. The shelter is hosted by the East High Street Church of the Nazarene at 1625 East High St. The entrance is at the corner of High Street and Ludlow Avenue.

Organizers will take COVID-respecting precautions shelter operations, said the city.

“Our church is a community building, it’s here for the community.” Said Marty Dennis, Pastor at East High Street Church of the Nazarene.

The United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison County will be hosting the Volunteers United Platform for individuals and organizations to sign up to volunteer at this shelter, or other community collaborative response shelters that may be open this winter.