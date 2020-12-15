Springfield senior living community set to receive vaccines Dec. 23

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)– Springfield’s Ohio Masonic Home says they are set to receive vaccines for residents and staff next Wednesday, December 23rd, and they say it truly feels like an early Christmas present.

“I think that’s what everybody is hoping for is that this vaccine redefines what normal is,” said Masonic Home President Tony Berardi.

As COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed throughout Ohio’s hospitals, nursing homes and long care facilities are next on the list. Springfield’s Ohio Masonic Home says they requested 360 vaccines for employees and 114 for residents, not including independent living or assisted living residents. staff members say the vaccine is bringing both excitement but also doubts and questions.

“There are alot of people who have doubts or questions in their minds,” said Berardi. “Some of these people have been through vaccines in their lifetime that didn’t have a good impact on society so they kind of remember some of those things.”

Nursing homes will be utilizing Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to obtain and administer the vaccines to staff and residents. Masonic Home says they’ve scheduled three clinics, that way anyone who changed their mind or was a new hire has another opportunity if they want to receive the vaccine.

“It’s not a one and done, they’re giving us the opportunity to have two shots at it in a month,” said Berardi. “If people change their mind after the first round, this will give them an opportunity to still make a decision with no pressure at all.”

There is no word yet if visitation policies are about to change for nursing homes across the state, even with the vaccine roll out the governor still has health restrictions in place.