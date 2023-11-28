SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District has announced a change in schedule for Friday.

Students will be dismissed early on Friday, Dec. 1, to prepare for that night’s Division I OHSAA Football State Championship game pitting the Wildcats against the Lakewood St. Edward Eagles.

Buildings will reportedly release three hours ahead of their normally scheduled dismissal times so families and staff can travel to Canton to watch the game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Tom Besom Hall of Fame Stadium. Tickets are available online at ohsaa.org/tickets.