SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District improved in various areas in the 2022-23 school year.

Ohio’s Department of Education released district evaluations, and Springfield schools saw improvement in two of the four overall component ratings. This ‘state report card’ is part of Ohio’s School Accountability System.

Springfield schools also saw increased student performance in ten of twenty tested areas and three SCSD buildings met state standards:

Horace Mann Elementary School: 3.5 star overall rating

Hayward Middle School: 3 star overall rating

Snowhill Elementary School: 3 star overall rating

The school district adopted a new strategic plan in 2021 to promote improvements to Springfield schools, according to a release. This includes concentrating on student learning data, creatively engaging with Ohio’s Learning Standards and focusing on student and staff mental health.

