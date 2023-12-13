SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District (SCSD) just raised over $1,600 for St. Vincent de Paul.

Earlier this month, each district department and building in the school district created a total of 28 holiday wreaths which were sold in an online silent auction. Staff members bid on the wreaths.

In total, the district raised $1,603 which will benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Holiday Food Box Program. The Holiday Food Box Program seeks to raise $40,000 to provide 1,000 Clark County families with food assistance.

Dr. Pam Shay, SCSD Director of Federal Programs, presented the district’s donation to Rick Darr, a volunteer with St. Vincent earlier this week.

“Our community partners continuously give of themselves and their organizations to ensure our students and families are supported all year long,” said Shay. “SCSD’s staff really wanted to take this opportunity to show their appreciation for the generosity that has been given to our District and pay it forward to the greater Springfield community.”