SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A lack of bus drivers is causing a Miami Valley school district to push back its start time Thursday.

The Springfield City School District said on Facebook that there will be a two-hour delay for all its elementary schools, middle schools and Clark Preschool due to a bus driver shortage. Students will be permitted inside their building 30 minutes prior to the official delayed start time.

Additionally, the district said students riding the bus home from school will be delayed getting home by approximately 30 minutes.