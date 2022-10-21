Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City School District (SCSD) has been awarded a large amount of money that will benefit some students in the district.

According to a release, the district has received the ‘Reaching All Students Through Language & Literacy Grant’ for $200,000 in order to help benefit non-native English speaking students. The grant, issued by the Ohio Department of Education, was issued to 20 organizations in need that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The literacy grant will be used to focus on students at:

Fulton Elementary

Perrin Woods Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Kenwood Elementary

Hayward Middle School

Springfield High School

The English Language student population represents 10 percent in the school district.

The funds will be utilized and separated into a two year phase.

Year one will focus on participation by SCSD grant team on professional development and discussions with national leaders to improve literacy for students and families. During year two, the SCSD team will create a customized literacy project, which will then take affect inside of Springfield schools.

SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill says “The SCSD seeks to be the most inclusive school district in the area.”

“This money will go a long way to make sure none of our students, regardless of their native language, face barriers to achieving an enriching education.”