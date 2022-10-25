Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter.

Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation. According to the post, the building is secure.

Sergeant Derek Smith with Springfield PD said they received a call about a possible active shooter at 9:56 a.m.

Authorities responded and swept the building for any possible threat. According to Springfield Police, the call was determined to be a prank.

Parents are currently being directed to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church to pick up their students. The City of Springfield said the school will be closing and that parents should not go to the school building.

Just over a month ago, Catholic Central School was one of several involved in a rash of fake active shooter threats. Other Miami Valley schools involved were Princeton High School in Cincinnati and Belmont High School in Dayton.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.