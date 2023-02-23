SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Schools Board of Education met for the first time since the alleged racial incident at Kenwood Elementary where police say several students were involved in multiple assaults on the playground.

Vice President of Springfield’s school board Jamie Callan read a statement addressing the incident Thursday night. He’s calling this situation, and all the attention it’s received, disappointing and disheartening.

“In my mind, what this incident should provide is a teachable opportunity for discussions among the Kenwood and Springfield communities about respect for your classmates, students and all community members, each and every day,” Jamie Callan said.

“We should emphasize to those involved that regardless of what you see on social media or the news, violence is never an acceptable method to convey your message or opinion,” Callan said.

Community members at the meeting called for more action from school officials.

“We need the leaders to step up and say, ‘I’m not going to tell you what you want to hear, I will tell you what you need to hear,'” Otis Williams said

According to the incident report from the Springfield Police Division, during recess on Friday, February 10, a group of Black students forced a group of white students to say “Black Lives Matter.”

The report states the white students who avoided the situation were chased, dragged or carried back to the spot on the playground. One student was punched in the head, according to the report.

Springfield Police were called the following Monday, February 13. Police Chief Allison Elliot said the department is pursuing charges against the students involved during a press conference earlier this week.

NAACP Springfield Unit President Denise Williams said she wants more information about what led up to the incident on the playground.

“I need to know what really is the problem, and I want to make sure that the children involved rights are protected,” Denise Williams said.

Denise Williams said she will be meeting with leaders and staff at Kenwood elementary tomorrow to discuss what happened and how the NAACP can help to move forward.

School board members declined further comment to media after Thursday’s meeting.