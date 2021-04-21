Springfield salon owner gets a shoutout from President Biden

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A small business owner from Springfield got a shoutout from President Joe Biden during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Patty Young, owner of Young Hair, Inc., was praised by the president for her salon’s creative strategy aimed at getting people in the community vaccinated.

“Patty Young owns a hair salon in Springfield, Ohio. She’s also dedicated to getting her customers and employees vaccinated,” said Biden. “When they leave the salon, the receptionist helps sign you or your family up to get a COVID vaccine, or where to get it. They’ve scheduled over 200 shots so far.”

This praise came after Biden’s announcement of new measures offering small businesses tax incentives to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated and recover.

Paid for through the $1.9 trillion virus relief package passed last month, the tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that those workers or businesses don’t suffer a penalty by getting vaccinated.

Mercy Health has also recognized her contribution to the communities vaccination efforts. Young and her sister, Debbie Woods, both founded Sisters United for Prevention 16 years ago.